Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Translate Bio in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

TBIO opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 87.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Translate Bio by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

