Intersect ENT, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Intersect ENT in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.