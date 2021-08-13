The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) versus First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Head-To-Head Survey

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Southern Banc and First Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Banc $5.77 million 1.16 $310,000.00 N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.53 $20.32 million N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Volatility & Risk

The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Southern Banc and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Banc 6.31% 2.80% 0.34% First Guaranty Bancshares 17.31% 11.96% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Southern Banc and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than The Southern Banc.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats The Southern Banc on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. The company operates through 34 banking facilities primarily located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

