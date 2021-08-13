Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Travel + Leisure Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.46. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

