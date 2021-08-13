Raymond James Weighs in on K-Bro Linen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.89 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. K-Bro Linen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.13.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$42.17 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.17 million and a PE ratio of 42.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.24%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

