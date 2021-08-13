Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 339.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,920 shares of company stock worth $6,253,953. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

