Agenus Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Agenus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.31. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

