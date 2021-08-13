BMO Capital Markets Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

CSH.UN stock opened at C$13.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -688.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$13.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -3,221.05%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

