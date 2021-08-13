Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABX. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.69.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of ABX opened at C$25.09 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The company has a market cap of C$44.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.