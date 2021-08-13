Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$260.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$257.46.

BYD opened at C$241.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$230.75. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

