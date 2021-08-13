ScS Group (LON:SCS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $294.19

Shares of ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.19 ($3.84) and traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.17). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.15), with a volume of 15,761 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £120.88 million and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

ScS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

