Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 30,100 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

