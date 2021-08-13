DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6,232 ($81.42). DCC shares last traded at GBX 6,170 ($80.61), with a volume of 156,315 shares trading hands.

DCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

The stock has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,006.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86). Also, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total value of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98).

About DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

