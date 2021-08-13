Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 42.40 ($0.55). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 198,843 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.61) price target on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39. The firm has a market cap of £74.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.09%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

