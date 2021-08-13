Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.21.

Shares of CRON opened at C$8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.36. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$6.55 and a 1 year high of C$20.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

