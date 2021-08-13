Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) PT Raised to $145.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.06% from the company’s previous close.

NUVCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Nuvei from C$106.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $100.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

