ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $12,228,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $168,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.