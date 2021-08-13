Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) vs. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Head to Head Analysis

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Coupang alerts:

This table compares Coupang and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Coupang and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43 Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $46.86, suggesting a potential upside of 37.29%. Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $60.06, suggesting a potential upside of 36.37%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coupang and Stitch Fix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 4.94 -$474.89 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.76 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -66.73

Stitch Fix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Summary

Coupang beats Stitch Fix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.