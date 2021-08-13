Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Critical Survey

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Post and Orkla ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $76.31 billion 1.11 $3.40 billion $2.70 25.37 Orkla ASA $5.03 billion 1.80 $465.95 million N/A N/A

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Orkla ASA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Post shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Post and Orkla ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 6.30% 31.71% 8.49% Orkla ASA 9.77% 14.36% 8.59%

Dividends

Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Deutsche Post pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Deutsche Post and Orkla ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 0 2 10 0 2.83 Orkla ASA 1 2 4 0 2.43

Deutsche Post presently has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Deutsche Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than Orkla ASA.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Orkla ASA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops bran and crispbread products, as well as snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic garments; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, PaulÃºns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana and MTR brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, GÃ¶teborgs Kex, SÃ¦tre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Adazu, and Kalev brands; care products under the Zalo, Jif, Sun, Define, Sunsilk, Blenda, MÃ¶ller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, Norgesplaster, Salvequick, Riemann, Jordan, and Pierre Robert brands; and food ingredients under the Odense Marcipan, Mors hjemmebakte, KronJÃ¤st, Bakkedal, and Naturli' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

