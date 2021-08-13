Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). William Blair also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

