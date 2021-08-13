Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) Issued By B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

AMR opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $654.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.57. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $36.61.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $3,250,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

