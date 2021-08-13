Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

AV stock opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 403.49. The company has a market capitalization of £16.54 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03.

In other Aviva news, insider George Culmer purchased 99,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

