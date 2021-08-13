Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 458.83 ($5.99).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
AV stock opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 403.49. The company has a market capitalization of £16.54 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
