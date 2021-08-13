Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.66. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

