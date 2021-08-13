Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.06). William Blair has a “Buy” rating and a $56.77 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Shares of AXSM opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,747,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

