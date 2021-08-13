Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

EIGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. increased their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

EIGR stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $303.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.37. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after buying an additional 528,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 99,044 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

