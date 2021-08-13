Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $129.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 98.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 57.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

