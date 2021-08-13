UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €226.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €226.67 ($266.67).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €201.70 ($237.29) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a fifty day moving average of €210.51.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.