Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.93.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.50 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.17.
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
