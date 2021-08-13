Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.50 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

