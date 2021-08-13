Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $250.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amedisys traded as low as $190.27 and last traded at $190.27, with a volume of 2543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.80.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.08.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $2,502,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Amedisys by 611.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

