Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SZG. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.65 ($36.06).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR:SZG opened at €33.56 ($39.48) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12 month high of €33.34 ($39.22). The business’s fifty day moving average is €27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.60.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.