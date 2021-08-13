Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT Raised to $18.50

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.91 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.