Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) to “Buy”

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.45. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 139,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

