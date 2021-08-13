Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Brighthouse Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,600 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,277% compared to the average volume of 488 call options.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.58. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

