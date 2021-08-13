Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.65. Enbridge shares last traded at C$49.07, with a volume of 14,755,469 shares trading hands.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$99.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

