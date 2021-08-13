IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 13.70 ($0.18), with a volume of 30,905 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on shares of IGas Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.86. The stock has a market cap of £17.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler acquired 2,686 shares of IGas Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £456.62 ($596.58).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

