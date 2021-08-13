Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,101 ($14.38). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,099 ($14.36), with a volume of 252,470 shares changing hands.

SAFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,004.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

