Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New C$2,100.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,116.67.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,638.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,535.63. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,003.35 and a 1 year high of $1,700.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

