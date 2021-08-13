Head to Head Survey: MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) & Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Meridian Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99% Meridian Bioscience 26.62% 32.03% 20.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Meridian Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meridian Bioscience has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.58%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Meridian Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 121.61 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Meridian Bioscience $253.67 million 3.42 $46.19 million $1.07 18.68

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad. The Life Science segment distributes bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction/ quantitative PCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. The company was founded by William J. Motto in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

