Critical Analysis: Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Park City Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.51, indicating that its stock price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Park City Group and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Park City Group.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 15.46% 5.85% 4.68% Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $20.04 million 5.36 $1.59 million N/A N/A Marathon Digital $4.36 million 773.31 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -282.00

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

