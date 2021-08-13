Cowen Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $72.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $74.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. United Bank increased its stake in eBay by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $222,990,000 after purchasing an additional 455,500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of eBay by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 16,035.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 40,339 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

