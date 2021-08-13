Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Lowered to $8.50

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SVM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of SVM opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

