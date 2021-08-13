Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $910.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce sales of $910.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $925.01 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $744.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iHeartMedia.

Several research firms have issued reports on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 226,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $3,421,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth $1,233,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $22.88 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

