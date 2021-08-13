Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Get Mogo alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.51 million, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 2.92. Mogo has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mogo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mogo by 87.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mogo (MOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.