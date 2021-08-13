Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,502,000 after acquiring an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,601 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

