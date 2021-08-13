Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Increased by Analyst

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

NYSE:FRT opened at $120.09 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.44.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after buying an additional 349,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,876,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

