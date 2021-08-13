Analysts Set Expectations for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $154.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

