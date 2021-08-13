Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Open Lending Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Open Lending in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LPRO. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

