Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.90). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of ITCI opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $16,768,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.