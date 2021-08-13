B. Riley Weighs in on Hallador Energy’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

HNRG opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 160.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth $81,000. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

