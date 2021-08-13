Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) a €15.00 Price Target

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on CORESTATE Capital in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.20 ($26.12).

Shares of ETR:CCAP opened at €13.59 ($15.99) on Wednesday. CORESTATE Capital has a 12-month low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 12-month high of €20.62 ($24.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $348.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

